Police chase suspect dies after crashing under semi on Detroit's east side

DETROIT (WXYZ) — A police chase in Detroit on Tuesday morning left one person dead after the car involved in the chase ended up crashing under a U.S. Postal Service semi.

Chief James White said the 18-wheeler was hit from behind by a Chrysler 300, and the driver of the 300 died in the crash.

It happened at Chalmers and Wilfred on Detroit's east side. The chief said the suspect was wanted for intent to commit murder.

He said the car was identified based on Detroit's Green Light program.

"Apparently what happened is there was some type of domestic situation where the suspect vehicle shot into a parked vehicle that was occupied by one victim. That victim fled from the vehicle into his house, the suspect then shot into the home, and the officers responded to the shot-spotter run and determine he was at a green light location," White said.

White said police officers tried to pull over the suspect, but he got away, and police later saw he crashed under a truck.

Police say officers found two weapons in the car and the car was stolen from Romulus in July.