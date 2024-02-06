Police confirm body found in Detroit sewer is missing father of five

DETROIT (WXYZ) — A heartbroken Detroit family is left with more questions than answers after the body of 28-year-old Jermaine Fairley was found in a sewer drain Friday.

The bizarre case stems back to Jan. 27, when Fairley was attending the funeral and repast of a family friend. Jermaine's mother Tamika Fairley was not in attendance but heard that a fight broke out and her son was shot in the back of the head.

No one called emergency services and Jermaine Fairley's body was transported in his own vehicle. That vehicle was then recovered later that day parked and engulfed in flames, but Jermaine's body was nowhere to be found.

“He didn’t deserve that," Tamika Fairley said.

Family had been looking for Jermaine Fairley's body for six days when last Friday, Tamika Fairley received a call from the Detroit Police Department. She was told that her son may have been found in a sewer drain near Tyler Avenue and Sussex Street on Detroit's west side.

“I can’t believe that’s how it ended. I’m just glad they were able to locate him," Tamika Fairley said.

The Detroit Police Department says an anonymous tip led them to Jermaine Fairley's body.

“We were able to find our victim in that case, also a weapon that was underneath him," Detroit Police Department Deputy Chief Charles Fitzgerald said.

DPD is looking for two persons of interest. They are not naming them publicly, but say the two people are aware the department is looking for them and encourage them to turn themselves in to provide this family some closure.

“I hope that justice is served, I hope they get caught and I hope they get put away," Tamika Fairley said.

Jermaine Fairley leaves behind five children. The family has set up a GoFundMe page to help with burial expenses.