Police: Dead body found in Dodge Charger Sunday is the missing mother from Tennessee

DEARBORN, MI (WXYZ) — Murfreesboro Police out of Tennessee has confirmed that the Dodge Charger linked to the crash in Dearborn Friday night is connected to the case of a missing mother who never showed up to pick her daughter up from school.

She was reported missing ten days ago.

On Sunday night, Dearborn Police tried to stop the Dodge Charger after suspecting that the car with Tennesse plates may be involved in the endangered missing person investigation.

MSP says there was a short police chase, but police lost the suspect's vehicle. A few moments later, officers found the car at the scene of a crash on Normile Street. As Dearborn officers approached the vehicle, there was a shootout between the suspect and police.

Police say the suspect died at the scene, but at this time it's unclear whether a bullet from police or the suspect's own firearm killed them.

As officers cleared the scene, they found human remains in the trunk of the vehicle. Those remains are those of the Tennesse mother reported missing on Friday, November 18.

"Dearborn is getting worse. A lot of crime. A lot of shooting. A lot of accidents," Nassr Saleh, a decade-long resident of Dearborn said. "I don't know what changed."

Police say there was another person in the car at the time of the crash. They have been transported to the hospital for their injuries.

Detroit's Homicide Task Force will be handling the investigation.