Police: Don't put too much information on back-to-school photos

(WXYZ) — A sheriff's department in Minnesota is reminding people to limit the information about their kids in back-to-school photos posted on social media.

As kids go back to school, people share the photos with the boards that include their name, teacher, class, and others, and police say they can be used by predators and scammers.

Those photos should avoid using the school name, the grade, the age and other identifying features.

Instead, the Carver County Sheriff's Office say to only use things like their name, favorite subject, color, etc.