Police: Driver of stolen car shot by Troy officer after trying to ram out of traffic stop

TROY, Mich. (WXYZ) — A man suspected of stealing a vehicle was shot by police as officers tried to make a traffic stop in Troy on Tuesday, police said.

The incident happened near E. Big Beaver Road and Daley Street, forcing the area to close as police investigate at the scene.

After officers were notified of the stolen vehicle, they tried to box it in, police said. They said the suspect then tried ramming his way out and drove toward an officer in the roadway.

An officer fired a gun and shot the driver in the upper body. The suspect vehicle stopped and the man was taken into custody. He was immediately given aid and taken to the hospital, where he is in stable condition.

A passenger inside the vehicle was treated for minor injuries that police say happened when the suspect tried ramming his way out to take off from the scene.

No officers were hurt.

The Oakland County Sheriff’s Office has been asked to complete the investigation.

E. Big Beaver Road remains closed at Daley Street Tuesday evening.