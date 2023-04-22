Police find man fatally shot inside home after fire

Watch Now
Posted at 11:42 AM, Apr 22, 2023
DETROIT (WXYZ) — The Detroit Police Department confirms a man was found deceased after a reported house fire in Detroit.

At approximately 6:05 a.m. Saturday morning, the Detroit Fire Department responded to a house fire in the 13500 block of Washburn Street on Detroit's westside.

After the fire was extinguished, police say they found a adult male with at least one fatal gunshot wound. Police have not yet identified the man.

The circumstances surrounding the fire are unknown at this time.

The investigation is ongoing.

