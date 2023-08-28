Parents of wandering girl found on Detroit's east side located

Update: Police said the parents have been found located and reunited with the child.
Original story below.
Detroit police are searching for the parents or guardians of a girl who was found walking alone on Monday morning.
The girl was found around 9:50 a.m. in the area of Ardmore and Pembroke on the city's west side.
Police took the girl to the 12th precinct at 1441 W Seven Mile Rd, Detroit, MI 48203.
If anyone recognizes this child or knows her parents or guardians, please have them contact the Detroit Police Department's 12th Precinct at 313-596-1201.