Parents of wandering girl found on Detroit's east side located

Update: Police said the parents have been found located and reunited with the child.

Original story below.

Detroit police are searching for the parents or guardians of a girl who was found walking alone on Monday morning.

The girl was found around 9:50 a.m. in the area of Ardmore and Pembroke on the city's west side.

Police took the girl to the 12th precinct at 1441 W Seven Mile Rd, Detroit, MI 48203.

If anyone recognizes this child or knows her parents or guardians, please have them contact the Detroit Police Department's 12th Precinct at 313-596-1201.