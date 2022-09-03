Police: Friday morning carjacking connected to string of robbery attempts

ST. CLAIR SHORES, Mich. (WXYZ) — St. Clair Shores police responded to a location near Maxine Street and Helen Street Friday morning at 4:32 a.m. for a report of a carjacking.

While driving on Maxine Street, the male victim was hit head on by a Chevy Impala. After impact, three black males exited the vehicle. Two of the males brandished handguns and the victim was ordered to get out of his vehicle and was robbed. The victim’s vehicle was also stolen, but was recovered after crashing a short distance away.

SCSPD officers located the Chevy Impala and pursued the vehicle. Officers were unable to continue the pursuit due to the suspect vehicle’s high rate of speed and erratic driving.

Within the same timeframe as the carjacking on Maxine Street, police received calls about two more attempted carjackings. Police say the same suspects were involved. One of the attempted carjackings occurred on Little Mack at 10 Mile Road and the second attempt on Harmon St. The victims were able to drive away from the suspects without further incident.

Police say the suspects are black males that are approximately 15-years-old to 18-years-old.

SCSPD also received a report of an additional robbery incident Friday afternoon in the area of 8 Mile Road and Harper Avenue. The descriptions of the suspects and suspect vehicle are similar to the incidents that occurred that same day.

The investigations remains ongoing.

If you have any information about these incidents, St. Clair Shores Police ask that you contact the SCSPD Detective Bureau at (586) 445-5305.

