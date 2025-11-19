Police investigate after bullets & casings found at 2 schools in Roseville this week

ROSEVILLE, Mich. (WXYZ) — Roseville Community Schools said bullets and shell casings were found on the campuses of two schools over the last two days.

According to a statement from Roseville Community Schools Deputy Superintendent Dave Rice, the incidents took place at Green Elementary School and Roseville High School.

On Tuesday, Nov. 18, toward the end of the school day, two bullets were found on the floor of the media center at Green Elementary School by a student.

Officials say police were contacted and parents were notified. Police also conducted a search and no weapons were found.

Students who were in the room at the time were interviewed, and after they were released, a police K-9 searched the entire building and no weapons were found.

Later that evening during practice for a community team at Roseville High School, two bullets were found on the bleachers by an adult.

Again, police were called and people were interviewed. A search found no firearms or ammunition.

Then on Wednesday morning, two casings were found in a shop class at Roseville High School.

Police were contacted and the school was put in a shelter-in-place while police conducted interviews. A K-9 swept the building again and no weapons or other ammunition were found.

This is the statement from the district regarding the incidents at Green and RHS that was sent to parents:

"To this point, there has been nothing found as we continue to use an overabundance of caution for the safety of our students and staff. Parents at the two schools were notified of the situation via phone, text, and email and were informed students would not be released at this time," Rice said in the statement.

Around 11:45 a.m., the shelter-in-place was lifted and school resumed as planned.

The principal of the high school adds that this may all be tied to a disturbing online trend. In a letter to parents, Jason Bettin wrote in part:

"It is unfortunate that this is our second day in a row dealing with this type of issue. Recent headlines in the news from the metro area have shown we are not alone in dealing with this exact issue. It all appears to be connected to online activity encouraging students with access to bullets to “drop them in school” to prompt the exact type of response we had today."

Some concerned parents say they didn't receive notification about Tuesday's incident until Wednesday morning, leaving them frustrated.

“We’re putting our children's lives in the hands of these districts. We need to know that they’re OK," parent Diane Noble said.

District officials say Roseville Police will continue to investigate the incidents and school will return to normal operations Thursday.

They encourage anyone who sees something suspicious to report it to police or OK2SAY.