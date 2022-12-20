Police investigate deadly shooting of teen in Detroit

(WXYZ) — Detroit police are searching for the suspect in the deadly shooting of a teenager on the city's west side Monday night.

Investigators say Shot Spotter technology detected the shooting around 5:40 p.m. in the area of 7 Mile and Ferguson.

"When you got a juvenile killed before Christmas, it is just a horrible series of events," Detroit Police Captain Brian Bowser said.

According to Bowser, the first found the crime after the Shot Spotter technology alerted police to it.

When they arrived on scene, they found multiple bullet casings on the ground.

The search led police to the 19100 block of Biltmore St. where the teen was found.

Police said he ran about 100 yards before collapsing on the sidewalk.

According to police, the suspect fired multiple shots at the victim.

The investigation is ongoing. In the meantime, DPD is urging anyone to come forward if they have any information that could help catch the suspect. Folks can call 1-800-Speak-Up.