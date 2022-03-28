Police investigate freeway shooting & crash on M-39 in Detroit Saturday night

(WXYZ) — Michigan State Police are investigating a crash and a freeway shooting from late Saturday night in Detroit.

According to police, a woman was driving along Plymouth Rd. near Outer Dr. when she noted a white SUV following her and getting close to her. The woman said two men inside kept looking at her vehicle, and the passenger was wearing a ski mask.

The SUV then passed her and got on the southbound Southfield Freeway, and as the woman got on the highway, she was the white SUV traveling slowly. The victim caught up with the SUV and there was a side-swipe crash between the two vehicles.

According to police, the passenger in the white SUV fired 3-4 shots, but thankfully, no one was hit.

The victim kept driving and got off at Warren before calling Detroit police when she reached her destination.

Michigan State Police are continuing their investigation, and anyone with information is asked to call them at 734-287-5000.

