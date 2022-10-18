Police investigate possible attempted abduction in Grosse Pointe Woods

The Grosse Pointe Woods Police Department is investigating a possible attempted abduction and assault of a man on Sunday night.

Police say the 20-year-old man was walking his dog around 11:30 p.m. when he was assaulted and dragged to a white work van in the 2100 block of Lennon St. That's just off Vernier Ave. between Mack Ave. and I-94.

According to police, the victim was able to strike the suspect and break free.

Police say the suspect is described as a white male, 40-45 years old, about 6-feet tall and clean-shaven. The vehicle is described as a white work van, similar to a Ford Econoline van, with whited-out windows.

Anyone that may have any additional information, or notices suspicious activity involving a van matching this description is asked to contact the Grosse Pointe Woods Police at 313-343-2410. You may also email the detective bureau at gpwdetectives@gpwmi.us