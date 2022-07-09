Police: deaths of Southfield woman, husband may be connected

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (WXYZ) — On the afternoon of July 7, Southfield Police were dispatched to a home in the 21000 block of Avon Lane in Southfield for a reported death.

Once on the scene, police say, based on initial assessments, investigators believed the deceased, a 63-year-old female resident of Southfield, had died from natural causes.

The following day, Southfield police detectives were notified by the Oaklnad County Medical Examiner’s Office about the presence of bullet fragments in the skull of the deceased during the examination.

Detectives were advised, later that same day, that the husband of the deceased, a 65-year-old male resident of Southfield, was found deceased in Detroit from an apparent gunshot wound, possibly self-inflicted.

Southfield police are working to determine if both incidents are connected.

The investigation remains is ongoing.

