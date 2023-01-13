Police investigate shooting at Green Oak Village Place mall

GREEN OAK TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WXYZ) — Police are investigating a shooting that happened at a shopping center in Green Oak Township Thursday night.
It happened at Green Oak Village Place mall near US-23.
Authorities confirm a shooting took place. It’s unclear at this time if anyone was hurt.
7 Action News crews saw a car crashed into a police vehicle. What led up to the incident is currently unknown.
Police say there is no threat to the public.
