Police investigate window-smashing spree across metro Detroit

DEARBORN HEIGHTS, Mich. (WXYZ) — Dozens of vehicles were damaged in Taylor, Allen Park and Dearborn Heights, with residents waking up to shattered windows.

Police are investigating a series of vehicle window smashings across metro Detroit, particularly in the Downriver area, with as many as 60 vehicles damaged across multiple cities, according to Taylor police.

The vandalism spree has targeted random cars parked on streets, with the most recent incidents occurring in Dearborn Heights.

Marcia Todd Marcia Todd's window

"You gotta be crapping me... this is horrible," Marcia Todd, whose car was hit in Taylor, said.

Todd, who lives just off Beech Daly Road, discovered her back window shattered a few weeks ago.

"I was like I can't afford this. I got rent, I got DTE, I just lost my second job, so I'm like how the heck am I gonna afford that?" Todd said.

Approximately 18 cars were damaged in her mobile home park alone. Surveillance video caught the suspects.

Linda Drumm, another victim at the Robbinwood mobile home park, described what she witnessed.

"There's like four of them: driver, passenger and two hanging out the windows wearing masks. And they're just driving by smashing windows right over my speed bump," Drumm said. “They just flew by."

Taylor police believe between their jurisdiction, Allen Park and Dearborn Heights, at least 50 to 60 vehicles have been damaged that they're aware of.

WXYZ Damage at the Robinwood Villa mobile home park

"Someone could get hurt, like seriously hurt," Crystal Hill said.

Hill's 19-year-old son was inside her vehicle while it was parked on Pennie Street in Dearborn Heights.

"I looked behind me in the rearview mirror and I seen a car pulling up behind us and the next second, just a loud metal crash and glass shattering," he said.

Hill's son attempted to follow the car to get a license plate number but backed off when he believed someone started to wave a weapon at him. He requested anonymity for safety concerns.

WXYZ Crystal Hill's 19-year-old son was inside her vehicle when it was smashed in Dearborn Heights

He described seeing three to four young males in what appeared to be a maroon SUV, similar to descriptions from the Taylor incidents.

Residents are concerned the vandalism could escalate to something more dangerous.

"I hope that somebody does the right thing and turns these little B's in," Todd said.

Police advise residents to park in driveways when possible until the suspects are caught.

