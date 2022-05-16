Police investigating 2 shootouts in 2 nights in downtown Detroit

DETROIT, MI (WXYZ) — It was a violent weekend in metro Detroit with two shootouts in two nights in downtown Detroit.

On Saturday, Detroit police say officers shot and wounded a man during an exchange of gunfire between multiple suspects near Congress and Brush.

In total three people were shot including the suspect.

Amber Burse, the manager at Sweetwater Tavern says the shooting took place at the parking lot next door.

"We've always been very busy in the restaurants, but we've definitely noticed more traffic in the streets," she said. "Definitely a lot rowdier, you know?"

Those three that were shot sustained no life-threatening injuries DPD tells 7 Action News. They are also reviewing body cam footage to better understand what happened Saturday night.

On Friday, two innocent bystanders were caught in the crossfire near Cadillac Square and Randolph. A 17-year-old girl and a 22-year-old man were sent to the hospital following the shooting.

Police are looking for two suspects in connection to Friday night's shooting.