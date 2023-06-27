Police investigating a quadruple shooting involving a 14-year-old in Ypsilanti Township

(WXYZ) — 4 young men are in serious or critical condition following a quadruple shooting in Ypsilanti Township Monday night. The youngest victim is 14 years old. The others are ages 16, 19, and 20.

According to police, the incident all unfolded at George Place Apartments off Prospect Road just after 6:30 p.m.. Police say they found multiple shell casings on the scene.

"All of a sudden, just out of the blue, bang bang bang," Dale Johnson who lives nearby said.

He says it is really upsetting to see such an incident unfold in the neighborhood.

"It really stunned me for all the kids we have playing here," he said.

It's unclear what started the shooting, but Derrek Braun says he was sitting on his porch when he heard gunfire.

"All of a sudden, I heard one shot, and I looked over here, and there was a kid running. Then all of a sudden I heard 10 shots and they just started ringing out," Braun recalled.

Now the Washtenaw County Sheriff's Department says there is another related crime scene involving a car crash. They believe that unfolded while one of the victims was being transported to an area hospital.

The investigation for both incidents is ongoing for both incidents and police are urging the public to reach out if they have any information about the shooting.