Police investigating after 1 killed, 1 injured in Detroit

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Detroit police are investigating after they say one man was killed and another injured after a shooting Friday afternoon.

Police say the incident happened around 2:15 p.m. in the area of Lantz and Albany.

Detroit Police Chief James White said two men, one in his 50s and the other in his 20s, were walking when a black vehicle approached and shots were fired, striking both men.

Police say the man in his 50s died from his injuries and the other victim is currently being treated at a local hospital.

It is believed to be a targeted shooting, according to police.

Officials also believe the vehicle involved in the shooting is a black Chrysler 300.

The investigation is ongoing.