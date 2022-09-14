Police investigating after 1 killed, 2 injured in Fraser stabbing

(WXYZ) — The Fraser Department of Public Safety says one person was killed and two were injured in a stabbing in Fraser on Tuesday.

Police say officers responded to an assault in progress around 4:30 p.m. in the area of Garfield and Klein and found three people stabbed. The victims were reportedly transported to local hospitals, where one of them died from their injuries, according to police.

Fraser schools near the incident were temporarily put on lockdown.

The investigation is ongoing. Police say three people are in custody in relation to the deadly stabbing.

“Our thoughts and prayers go out to families and all those affected by this tragedy,” the Fraser Department of Public Safety said in a statement.