Police investigating after 24-year-old man shot, killed at home in Ann Arbor

(WXYZ) — Ann Arbor police are investigating after a 24-year-old man was shot and killed at his home on Sunday night.

The incident happened in the 25000 block of Sandalwood Circle around 10:19 p.m.

According to police, the victim was walking up to his home when another man confronted him and opened fire. The suspect then reportedly followed the victim into his home and fired additional shots.

A 23-year-old woman and the man’s 3-year-old son were inside the home at the time of the shooting, police say.

When officers arrived, they found the 24-year-old man dead from gunshot wounds.

Police identified the suspect as a 22-year-old man who lives in the area, and he was later arrested.

The woman and child were unharmed in the shooting.

Ann Arbor police say the motive is unclear at this time. Officials do not believe this was a random incident.