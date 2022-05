(WXYZ) — Police are investigating after they say a body was discovered inside a burning vehicle Tuesday evening in Sterling Heights.

Sterling Heights police say they responded to a car fire at 38111 Van Dyke around 6:15 p.m.

When they arrived, they said they found the body of man inside.

According to police, the cause of death is not yet known.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call the Sterling Heights Police Department.