Police investigating after Grand Blanc teen found dead in Detroit basement

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Detroit police said they are investigating after an 18-year-old man from Grand Blanc was found dead in a Detroit basement early Monday morning.

DPD Commander of Major Crimes Michael McGinnis says the teen had reportedly gone out with friends to a party Saturday night in Detroit, but when the family didn't hear from him the next day, they got worried and tracked his phone to Dearborn Heights, where his vehicle and cell phone was found. A missing persons report was filed before police say the father received a phone call from an anonymous individual saying the victim was located in the basement of a vacant apartment in the city.

Officers arrived at the scene on Warren Street around 1 a.m. Monday and reportedly found the body of the teen in the basement. The teen, police say, had suffered multiple gunshot wounds.

Police say the teen just graduated this year and had aspirations of joining the military.

Detroit police are investigating this case and ask anyone who knows anything to come forward and call 313-596-2260.