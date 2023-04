DETROIT (WXYZ) — Detroit Police are investigating after a 58-year-old man was found dead after an alleged dog attack.

Police say the victim and his friend went to a building in the 5400 block of W. Fort on Tuesday around 12:40 p.m. and saw dogs nearby.

They reportedly tried to help the dogs when two of them attacked.

The victim was later found dead at the building.

No word yet on whether the building was abandoned.

