Police investigating after motorist finds body of hit-and-run victim near US-23

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (WXYZ) — Michigan State Troopers from the Brighton Post are investigating a fatal hit-and-run incident involving a pedestrian on the eastbound M-14 ramp to southbound US-23 in Washtenaw County.

Early Friday morning, MSP says a motorist saw sheets of plywood on the shoulder and wanted to collect it. While gathering the plywood, the motorist found a dead body in the grass and called 911.

Based on preliminary information, police believe the deceased person is a victim of a hit-and-run accident that may have occurred 3 to 5 days ago.

At this time, no information is known about the suspect’s vehicle.

The victim, a 30-year-old male resident of Ann Arbor has been identified. The victim’s name is not being released at this time.

Michigan State Police and the Ann Arbor Police Department are conducting a joint investigation.