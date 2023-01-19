Police investigating after multiple reports of 'tainted marshmallows' found in Farmington Hills neighborhood 

(WXYZ) — Police are investigating after neighbors reported several incidents of finding marshmallows with nails or fishing hooks in yards near Heritage Hills Drive and Hunters Whip Lane in Farmington Hills.

The incidents have reportedly been happening for about seven months.

Farmington Hills police say the marshmallows have been found in the front yards of homes in that area.

Officials say four incidents have been reported, with the first in May of 2022 and the most recent on January 18 of this year:

May 2022: 30000 block of Hunters Whip Lane

December 2022: 33000 block of Heritage Hills Drive

January 15, 2023: 34000 block of Glouster Circle

January 18, 2023: intersection of Heritage Hills Drive and Hunters Whip Lane

Police believe the marshmallows are being put on the ground to possibly cause harm to pets or wildlife.

There have been no reports of injuries to animals or people at this time.

Farmington Hills Police Chief Jeff King is asking residents to notify police if they see anything suspicious and to keep a close eye on their pets while walking.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call police at 248-871-2610.

