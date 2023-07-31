Police investigating after panhandler shot at near 8 Mile & M-39 in 'unprovoked' attack

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Detroit police are investigating after a panhandler was shot at during an altercation Sunday at 8 Mile and northbound M-39.

Police say the incident happened around 5 p.m. when the suspect approached, told the victim to get out of there and fired multiple shots.

According to police, the victim, a 64-year-old Detroiter, who has a double amputation and is in a wheelchair, was grazed by a bullet.

The suspect reportedly took off running on 8 Mile.

The victim, police say, was helped by a good Samaritan and taken to the hospital.

“It was unprovoked … so we have to identify this individual sooner than later,” said Detroit Police Department Commander Vernal Newson.

Newson said they have talked with a few other panhandlers who say they had previously been threatened.

The victim was treated and released, police say.

Detroit police say they have a few leads they are following in this case.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP. You can share your tip anonymously.