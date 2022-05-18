Watch
News

Police investigating after reports of 2 attempted sexual assaults at DTW

police-lights
Police Lights
police-lights
Posted at 2:03 PM, May 18, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-18 14:03:41-04

(WXYZ) — Police are investigating after reports of two attempted sexual assaults at Detroit Metro Airport since May 14.

The Wayne County Airport Authority Public Safety Division said in a statement that the two incidents happened in the Big Blue Deck.

Officials say there will be extra police patrols around the clock at the Big Blue Deck and the McNamara Parking Deck until further notice.

The public safety division also offered the following tips:

• Be aware of your surroundings

• If you see something, say something by dialing 911

• Walk confidently and do not talk to strangers

• Walk in groups if possible

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Why we redesigned the website