Police investigating after shots fired into Ann Arbor townhouse

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (WXYZ) — The Ann Arbor Police is asking for the community’s help after they say a person fired shots into a townhouse off Platt Road on Monday around 1 a.m.

Police say the person of interest was in a black Jeep, possibly a Compass or Grand Cherokee, and backed into the parking lot of Creekside Townhouses. That’s when police say they got out of the passenger side and reportedly fired two shots into the front window of a unit.

According to police, the rounds went through an apartment where a family was sleeping with their children.

Police say they do not believe the shooting was random and no one was injured.

The person of interest was reportedly dressed in dark clothing. Police consider the person armed and dangerous.

If you have any information regarding this incident, please call Ann Arbor police at 734-794-6939.