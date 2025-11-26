(WXYZ) — A 37-year-old man was shot and killed by Trenton police officers early Wednesday morning, after the suspect allegedly shot a security guard in another city.

Watch Darren Cunningham's video report below:

Man killed by police allegedly shot security guard, pulled gun on officers, police say

Officials say the shooting happened at the Bristol Hills Apartment complex, which is on Van Horn Rd., just west of Fort St., around 2:45 a.m.

The incident originally started at Bogart's Lounge in Inkster, according to police, where the suspect had been asked to leave the strip club.

The suspect's mother identifies him as Julias Jones.

Inkster police say Jones got into a argument with the security guard. Once Jones was in his vehicle, he reportedly turned his vehicle around, rolled his passenger window down, and said something to the guard. As the guard walked towards the vehicle, Jones alleged fired one shot which hit the security guard in the abdomen.

A search was started for the suspect, and police say his phone pinged in Trenton.

Trenton police responded and located the suspect, who allegedly pulled out a gun. Officers fired, hitting and killing the suspect.

We're told the security guard is in critical condition, and Michigan State Police is investigating the officer-involved shooting.

We spoke to the victim's mother, who asked not to be identified. She said the shooting happened right outside of her apartment.

“I knew my son was carrying a gun. But, that’s because his life was threatened by somebody who had already shot and tried to kill him in 2020," she said.

His mother added, "Right now I'm just trying to figure out how I'm going to bury my son when the time comes."