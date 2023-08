ROYAL OAK, Mich. (WXYZ) — Police are investigating in Royal Oak after an SUV slammed into an apartment on Thursday.

The Berkley Department of Public Safety says they are on the scene along with the Royal Oak Police Department.

Police say the accident at Coolidge and Webster was fatal.

Coolidge is currently closed north from 12 Mile to Warwick until further notice.

No additional details have been released at this time.

