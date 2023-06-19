Police investigating road rage shooting on I-94 involving off-duty officer

(WXYZ) — Michigan State Police are investigating a reported road rage shooting on I-94 that happened Monday afternoon and involved an off-duty Detroit police officer.

Police say the 22-year-old off-duty officer was driving west on I-94 from Vernier with a passenger when the suspect in another vehicle began throwing bottles and other objects at his vehicle.

The victim also reported hearing a pop and discovered his vehicle was hit by a bullet. Police say the suspect exited at Gratiot.

No injuries were reported, and the off-duty officer did not fire his weapon, police say.

“There is absolutely no reason to get that upset while driving to throw items at another car or even worse, fire a gun at someone,” said F/Lt. Mike Shaw in a statement. “We were lucky no one was hit and our goal now will be to get this person off our roads and the gun out of their hands.”

The freeway is currently closed for further investigation.

