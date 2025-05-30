2 shot at Meridian Mall in Okemos, police looking for vehicles possibly involved

OKEMOS, Mich. (WXYZ) — Two people were shot at the Meridian Mall in Okemos on Friday afternoon, police said, and they are asking for help with finding vehicles that may have been involved.

Watch: Police investigating shooting at Meridian Mall in Okemos

Police investigating shooting at Meridian Mall in Okemos

Meridian Township police say they were called to the mall around 1:25 p.m. When they arrived, everyone had fled the scene.

It's unclear how many suspects there may be, however, police said people involved have been identified and were interviewed at the hospital. Police said two people were shot. Their conditions are unknown at this time.

Investigators are asking the public to help them find two vehicles they believe were involved in the shooting. One of the vehicles is a burgundy sedan that could be a Chrysler 300 or Toyota Camry with dark tinted windows and dark colored rims. The second vehicle is a black sedan that is possibly a Chevrolet Malibu with tinted windows.

Police were asking people to avoid the east side of the mall near the entrance of Dick’s Sporting Goods. While the mall remained open, that section of the parking lot was closed as a crime scene but has since reopened.

The area has been secured and police said there is no threat to the public.

Michigan State University police, the Ingham County Sheriff’s Office and the East Lansing Police Department assisted Meridian Township police.

No additional information has been released at this time. The investigation into this incident is ongoing.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting is urged to contact the Meridian Township Police Department at 517-853-4800.

You can also send information to Detective Sergeant Brian Canen at canen@meridian.mi.us, or an anonymous tip can be submitted through the Department’s social media platforms.

