Police investigating shooting on I-96 eastbound near Grand River

(WXYZ) — Michigan State Police say the I-96 eastbound local lanes near Grand River are closed for a shooting investigation.

Police say they responded to a report of a shooting in that area around 10:55 a.m.

05/08 at 10:55 AM

E I 96 Local Lanes/Wyoming Detroit

Metro South troopers are responding to a shooting victim on the freeway. The circumstances are unknown at this time.

According to MSP, troopers found multiple shell casings on the freeway. A black Chevy Trailblazer did have bullet holes, police say.

The freeway will be closed at EB I-96 local lanes and Grand River while the scene is being processed.

Police say the victim was shot twice and transported to a local hospital. They are reportedly in stable condition, and two suspects were detained at the scene, police say.

An investigation is ongoing.

