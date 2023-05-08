Police investigating shooting on I-96 eastbound near Grand River

(WXYZ) — Michigan State Police say the I-96 eastbound local lanes near Grand River are closed for a shooting investigation.
Police say they responded to a report of a shooting in that area around 10:55 a.m.
Possible Shooting:— MSP Second District (@mspmetrodet) May 8, 2023
05/08 at 10:55 AM
Location:
E I 96 Local Lanes/Wyoming Detroit
Synopsis:
Metro South troopers are responding to a shooting victim on the freeway. The circumstances are unknown at this time. More information as the investigation continues. 1/ pic.twitter.com/vuL8seLv8l
According to MSP, troopers found multiple shell casings on the freeway. A black Chevy Trailblazer did have bullet holes, police say.
The freeway will be closed at EB I-96 local lanes and Grand River while the scene is being processed.
Police say the victim was shot twice and transported to a local hospital. They are reportedly in stable condition, and two suspects were detained at the scene, police say.
An investigation is ongoing.