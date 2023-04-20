Police investigating string of wheel and tire thefts in Livonia

LIVONIA, Mich. (WXYZ) — Livonia police are investigating at least 12 reports of tire and wheel thefts that happened overnight.

They are all concentrated in subdivisions off of 5 Mile Road. Police say they have a lead but no suspect description.

A neighbor who didn't want to be named handed Ring camera video over to Livonia detectives.

At 2:30 a.m. Wednesday, video shows a box truck drive by. Police confirmed they are looking for that vehicle in connection with a ring of thefts.

"This is really difficult for a lot of different people. Imagine trying to go to work in the morning and you have no tires," Carol Evans said.

Evans and her husband walked out the door Wednesday morning only to discover one of their cars was out of commission.

"I go, we don't have any tires, so we just had no idea. And so I do Nextdoor, the app, and started seeing other people in our subdivision," Evans said.

Evans lives on Huff Street and another car was hit just a few houses down.

Police say 10 other people have come forward saying their tires were stolen, bringing the total to 12.

"We filed a police report and called our insurance. We have a deductible and we'll go from there. I am sure they will have to tow it away to get tires," Evans said.

Evans says as a senior with health issues, this is the last thing she needed.

"I had to have a pacemaker and now my tires are gone. I don't like this year," Evans said.

It's safe to say these thefts have shocked the Castle Gardens subdivision, and victims want this person caught.

"You should be ashamed of yourself," Evans said.

All police were able to confirm is they are looking for a box truck. The investigation is ongoing.