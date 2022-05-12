Police investigating the death of a 15-year-old girl found shot and killed in Detroit alleyway

DETROIT, MI (WXYZ) — Detroit police are looking for more information surrounding the death of a 15-year-old girl found shot and killed in a Detroit alleyway.

The girl's body was found shot dead in a Chevy Malibu on Burnette Street near Livernois and Joy Road on the city's west side.

A Chevy Malibu fitting the same description was flagged by Detroit police for being involved in a carjacking scheme.

Attached to the information released by police was a photo of a young girl they believed to be associated with the crime.

That girl looked very similar to photos sent from the alleged family friends of the 15-year-old victim.

“The vehicle being carjacked leads me to believe there was some other sort of criminality going on—but the story is we’ve got a young lady that was shot and killed and there’s likely no justified reason for that,” Detroit Police Commander Michael McGinnis said.

Police say neighbors heard gunshots at 10 p.m. Tuesday night. Twelve hours later the car and body were found.

“We are doing everything we can, one to identify her. And two, to catch the perpetrators responsible for this heinous act,” McGinnis said.

The family who sent photos to 7 Action News of the victim say the girl is originally from Cleveland and came to Detroit to stay with an aunt before running away twice.

Police are looking for more information

“We need some help bringing some closure to this family and this poor victim," police say.

Berkely police are in contact with the victim's family but have not confirmed the name or released an image of the 15-year-old girl to 7 Action News.

This is an ongoing story and will be updated as more information comes in.