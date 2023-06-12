Police investigating the death of a two-year-old shot by unsecured gun in Howell

HOWELL, MI (WXYZ) — Howell police are investigating the death of a two-year-old child shot by an unsecured gun found inside a Howell home.

The incident took place around 6 p.m. Sunday evening at the 900 block of Oak Squire Lane.

Police say the two-year-old child gained access to an unsecured firearm resulting in the accidental shooting.

This is the second shooting involving a toddler and an unsecured gun in the metro Detroit area in less than a week.

Two months ago, Governor Gretchen Whitmer signed the Common Sense Gun Control Prevention legislation which requires safe storage and also establishes universal background checks for all firearm purchases.

The two-year-old child was taken by EMS to a local hospital following the incident and was later pronounced dead at the scene.

This is an ongoing investigation and will be updated as more information comes in.