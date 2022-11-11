Police investigation barricaded situation that left an alleged armed woman dead in Detroit

DETROIT, MI (WXYZ) — A mental health crisis and family dispute turning into a barricaded scene on Detroit's west side Thursday.

According to police, officers arrived at the home near Meyers and Midland to try and negotiate with a woman believed to be suffering some sort of mental health emergency.

About 45 minutes in, according to the chief, “she opens the door and says she’s not coming out. They see a gun behind her. She closes the door again.”

From there SRT is called in to handle what’s now a barricaded situation. At some point, officers are inside the home. Police say the woman opened the door for them.

Next, the woman in question is shot and killed.

“What we’re investigating now is the officers at that point end up inside the home. There’s a struggle and shots are fired. What we’re investigating right now is how many shots were fired, if she fired, if we fired first. All those things will be looked at,” Chief White said.

This incident comes just a little more than a month after Detroit police shot and killed Porter Burks also during a mental health call.

His family is now suing the city and 5 officers for $50 million.

Body cam video shows that Burks had a knife. When he moved toward officers with it, he was shot 19 times.

As for this case, Chief White says he’ll be speaking with witnesses and reviewing the officer’s body camera footage to decide next steps.

“I know what our policies are and I certainly believe that they followed them but I have to know that and I have to look at video and everything else to make a final determination,” Chief White said.

Chief white says they’ll also be look at ring doorbell camera to help them piece together exactly what happened here.

As for the officers that fired shots and killed this woman, we’ll be reaching out to police this morning to see what protocol will be followed there.