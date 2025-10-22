1 shot by Detroit police as officers tried to search car in McDonald's drive-thru

DETROIT (WXYZ) — An 18-year-old man was critically injured after being shot by a Detroit officer as police were attempting to search a car during a traffic stop in a McDonald's drive-thru Tuesday night, authorities said.

The shooting happened around 9:40 p.m. at the McDonald's near 7 Mile Road and Gratiot Avenue.

According to Chief Todd Bettison, officers with the department's gang intelligence unit conducted a traffic stop on a Chevrolet Malibu for an obscured license plate. Police have increased patrols along Gratiot Avenue after several crashes including some that were fatal.

Bettison said the Malibu was stopped in the McDonald's drive-thru. Three people were inside the car — two females in the front and an 18-year-old man in the backseat. Additional details about the females including their ages were not immediately available.

The driver consented to having the vehicle searched. Officers got the two females out of the vehicle, police said, however, the man "resisted and became combative."

Police used a Taser, which appeared to not take effect, the chief said. The man then "broke free" and took off on foot. He pulled out a handgun and an officer fired one shot, hitting the man in the upper body. He was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

"My sincere prayers go out to his family, but definitely when you pull a weapon on a Detroit police officer or any officer, these are the types of things that happen," Bettison told reporters at the scene.

A semi-automatic handgun was recovered, Bettison said. One shell casing was found at the scene.

The females inside the vehicle are cooperating with investigators, according to the chief.