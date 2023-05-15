Police looking for man who allegedly kidnapped, murdered local nurse

(WXYZ) — Police are looking for the man accused of kidnapping and killing Patrice Latoya Wilson after her night shift at Detroit Medical Center on Saturday.

Wilson was found dead inside the trunk of her car with multiple gunshot wounds Sunday. Her former boyfriend, 36-year-old Jamere Miller, is presumed to be the killer.

According to police, Miller is suspected of kidnapping Wilson while wearing a blonde wig. He then forced her into her own car at gunpoint.

Her body was later recovered in her car which was outside of an apartment complex in Novi.

When 7 Action News spoke to Patrice’s mother Rosalyn Livingston on Saturday, she said Miller wouldn’t let her daughter move on after they broke up.

"The more she pulled away....He was sending flowers. If you go by her house there are things at her door that she kind of like left there to let him know I am not accepting things from you,” she said.

Police are asking anyone who spots Miller to call police immediately.