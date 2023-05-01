Police looking for missing woman with autism last seen in Garden City

GARDEN CITY, Mich. (WXYZ) — Police in Garden City are asking for help with finding a missing person who has autism and is developmentally delayed and nonverbal.

Sabrina Rae Sanderson was last seen Monday around 4 p.m. near Balmoral Street and Garden Avenue.

She was previously missing in March and was last seen at that time in Balmoral Street and Garden Avenue.

Police say Sanderson is about 5-foot-9 and 225 pounds with shoulder length brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a pink jacket, pink shirt and black pants.

Anyone with information on Sanderson's whereabouts is asked to call the Garden City Police Department at 734-793-1700.