Police looking for missing woman with schizophrenia last seen in Detroit

An undated courtesy photo of Kelly Bazzi.
Posted at 8:27 PM, Oct 16, 2023
DETROIT (WXYZ) — Detroit police are asking for help with finding a missing woman who has schizophrenia.

Kelly Bazzi, 50, was last seen Saturday around 7:50 p.m. on Van Dyke near St. Paul Street.

Police say Bazzi left her home and did not return. Her caregiver told police that Bazzi has schizophrenia.

Bazzi is described as 5-foot-9 and about 140 pounds with blond hair and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing a blue hooded sweatshirt, a gray long sleeve sweater and green stretch pants.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call Detroit Police Department’s 12 Precinct at 313-596-1201.

