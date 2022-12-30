Police looking for suspect who killed woman, stole her car at a Detroit gas station

(WXYZ) — "My rock. My heart. My everything.”

Too distraught to show his face, John Golden is anguished over the death of his wife and high school sweetheart Tracie Golden.

“Everyone that knows her and me knows how we felt about each other," John said.

Tracie was murdered Wednesday night. She was allegedly killed over her car while leaving a store on Grand River to buy pop and juice.

Detroit police released surveillance video of the suspect in a black hooded jacket walking towards Tracie. Moments later they would shoot her, go through her pockets, and drive off in a charcoal gray 2018 Dodge Journey.

"I don't care about the car. I want my wife back, which I can't get back," John said. "I was told she was shot in the abdomen one time and didn't make it through."

Tracie was pronounced dead at Sinai Grace Hospital, the same place she fought to keep people alive for 10 years as a respiratory therapist.

"She saved so many lives in the ER and to have her's taken so senselessly is ridiculous."

Right now, police are actively trying to track down the killer.

In a statement, the Detroit Police Chief said, "this suspect, and anyone aiding or harboring this individual, will be arrested and we will seek prosecution to the fullest extent of the law. We will use every available resource to bring justice to the Golden family, as we pursue this murderer.”

The suspect was last seen in Tracie's car. Her license plate number is DYN-1663. Police are asking anyone who spots the car to call the Detroit Police Department.