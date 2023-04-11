Police looking for vandals who damaged little league bathrooms in Marine City

MARINE CITY, MI (WXYZ) — Marine City Police are searching for vandals after two bathrooms located at King Road Park fields were left with severe damage.

According to police, the vandalism happened Saturday night into Sunday morning leaving the little league with around $500 to $750 worth of repairs.

On the Marine City Little League Facebook page organizers spoke out calling the damage infuriating.

"Not too many things infuriate or sicken folks, but when a lowlife steals or destroys property used by children, you just can't help yourself. The bathrooms, built by our MCLL at the King Rd Park/fields, were vandalized, we believe, sometime Saturday night. Toilet busted up, towel dispensers ripped off the wall, and toilet paper thrown around. A lot of hard work and fundraising went into providing those bathrooms. Very likely, this was the act of more than one person, as a vape was left in a toilet, and ashes in a sink," the post read.

The Marine City Police Department is asking anyone with information about the incident to contact the police department at 810-765-4040.