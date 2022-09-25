Watch Now
News

Police: Man arrested in California plotted mass shooting

Chicago Firearm Extended Clip
Chicago Police Department/Chicago Police Department
Emotional reserves tapped by two mass shootings in Texas and Ohio, the nation has not yet grasped the violence that left an almost identical number of people wounded on the streets of Chicago.
Chicago Firearm Extended Clip
Posted at 4:47 PM, Sep 25, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-25 16:47:51-04

CHICO, Calif. (AP) — Authorities say a Northern California man has been arrested on suspicion of threatening to kill police officers and planning a "Las Vegas style" mass shooting.

The 37-year-old suspect was taken into custody by SWAT officers Sunday at a Super 8 motel in Chico after detectives obtained evidence of his plot.

After his arrest, police say, the suspect threatened to kill additional officers and their families, and he battered an officer with a table during the interview process.

The man could face charges including making criminal threats and battery on a peace officer. He was held without bail at Butte County Jail.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Why we redesigned the website