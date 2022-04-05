Police: Man beaten by biker club at Carleton bar after accidentally bumping into member

(WXYZ) — The Carleton Police Department said a man was reportedly beaten by members of a biker club outside of a bar on Saturday morning.

Police say they were called to the Wolf's Den Bar in downtown Carleton a report of several men assaulting one victim.

Witnesses told police the victim, a 35-year-old Carleton man, was leaving the bar and accidentally bumped into another customer who was a biker wearing Iron Coffins colors.

Police say multiple bikers started yelling at him, and the victim decided to leave through a side door and began walking away.

Several members of the Iron Coffins M.C. came after the victim, and he was able to fight off the first attacker. He was fighting off a second attacker when several more club members joined in.

The man suffers from seizures and had to have 28 staples to close the head wound he received from the assault, police say.

Police said they have identified everyone in the photo and thanked the public for its help.

