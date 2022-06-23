Police: man shot during traffic stop suspected of impairment

WAYLAND, Mich. (AP) — A motorist shot in a struggle with a sheriff's deputy during a western Michigan traffic stop had been pulled over for suspicion of impaired driving, state police said Thursday.

Joseph Nagle, 22, of Comstock Park was shot and killed by an Allegan County sheriff's deputy on June 16.

Nagle showed signs of impairment during sobriety tests, state police said in a news release. Nagle started to fight with the deputy when he was told he was under arrest, and the deputy shot him once in the chest, police said.

Police say they do not have any footage of the shooting as the deputy's patrol vehicle did not have a dashcam and the deputy was not wearing a body camera.

"Detectives continue seeking information and evidence to ultimately turn over a professional and thorough report to the Allegan County prosecutor's office," state police said in the release.

Police have not released the deputy's name.

The deputy has been placed on administrative leave.