Police: Oakland University students asked to stay indoors while they search for armed suspects

(WXYZ) — Oakland University police are asking students to stay indoors while they search for two suspects who could be armed.

According to the Oakland County Sheriff's Office, multiple police agencies are searching the campus for two suspects who fled from a car that crashed on southbound I-75.

OU police say they are now pursuing the suspects and are asking commuters not to come to campus. They also said classes will be delayed until 10 a.m.

We're told the situation started in Genesee County where officers pursued four stolen vehicles down the highway before the crash.

Police say they believe the suspects may be armed, and a canine, helicopter and officers are searching for the suspects.

According to police, the southbound I-75 ramp to Joslyn Rd. will be closed for a part of the morning while they investigate.