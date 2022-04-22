Police: Officer opened fire on suspect who tried to run them over in stolen truck

DETROIT (WXYZ) — A 26-year-old Detroit man allegedly tried to run over police officers early Friday morning at a gas station on Schoolcraft near Outer Drive on Detroit's west side.

One of the officers then opened fire, striking the suspect as he sped off in gray Ford Raptor.

"Be advised that Ford Raptor just tried to run me and my partners down," an officer told dispatch.

Additional officers joined the pursuit but soon lost sight of the vehicle that had been reported stolen from a factory lot in Hamtramck on March 5.

Police said their officers had engaged in pursuit of the same stolen truck on at least two prior occasions, but the driver was able to escape.

Early this morning, three officers spotted the stolen vehicle at the gas station.

As the suspect tried to get away from officers, one of the two passengers, both women, was injured when she jumped from the vehicle and her body struck another vehicle.

Police later found the stolen truck after it had been abandoned near Outer Drive and Grand River. There was blood inside the vehicle, indicating the driver had been struck by the round fired by the officer.

Police tracking dogs were brought to the scene and all three were located.

The injured woman and the wounded suspect were both transported to the hospital, where doctors discovered the suspect had been previously shot.

A police source said doctors were trying to discern between new bullet fragments and injuries and old ones.

Court records show that the 26-year-old suspect had a 2019 case in Wayne County in which he faced a number of charges including receiving and concealing a stolen vehicle, fleeing police and resisting arrest.

He pleaded no contest to the stolen vehicle case and was given probation. The other charges were dismissed.

Court records also show a probation violation that only resulted in the man's probation being "continued/extended."

He remains hospitalized and in police custody pending new criminal charges.

