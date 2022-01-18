Police on scene of barricaded gunman at apartment in Pittsfield Township

(WXYZ) — Pittsfield Township police are on scene of a barricaded gunman situation at an apartment complex.

It started just before 2 a.m. in the Glencoe Hills Apartment Complex off of Washtenaw Ave. just east of US-23.

Police say they were dispatched on a report of shots fired within the building. When they arrived, they heard additional shots being fired from one of the apartments.

Members of the apartments nearby have been evacuated and people are asked to avoid the area.

SWAT teams and crisis negotiation teams are on scene.

