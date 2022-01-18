Watch
News

Police on scene of barricaded gunman at apartment in Pittsfield Township

Posted at 7:31 AM, Jan 18, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-18 07:31:56-05

(WXYZ) — Pittsfield Township police are on scene of a barricaded gunman situation at an apartment complex.

It started just before 2 a.m. in the Glencoe Hills Apartment Complex off of Washtenaw Ave. just east of US-23.

Police say they were dispatched on a report of shots fired within the building. When they arrived, they heard additional shots being fired from one of the apartments.

Members of the apartments nearby have been evacuated and people are asked to avoid the area.

SWAT teams and crisis negotiation teams are on scene.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Why we redesigned the website