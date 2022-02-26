Police pursuit ends in deadly crash, officer-involved shooting in Detroit

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Two people have died after an incident where an officer fired shots Friday night as a person accused of domestic violence was on the run from police.

The shooting happened in the area of East Warren Avenue and Springle Street.

Detroit police said the incident started around 4:30 p.m. when they were investigating a domestic violence situation. A man fired shots at a home and returned there several times.

Around 9:30 p.m., police found the man near East Warren and Springle. As authorities were pursuing him, he crashed into a taxi cab and a woman passenger was killed.

The man got out of the car and shots were fired by police. He died as a result of his injuries.

It’s unclear at this time if the person being pursued fired shots first.

As authorities continue to investigate, people are urged to avoid the area.

This is a developing story. 7 Action News is working to learn more details.